MANILA Feb 2 Macau's Melco Crown Entertainment
Ltd is not eager to include South Korea in its
resort-casino portfolio and will instead focus on ramping up
operations at its newly opened City of Dreams Manila project, a
top company official said on Monday.
The conservative Korean culture has largely excluded locals
from gambling in casinos. Operators setting up in the country
are banking on its proximity to northeast China and Korean
culture as a draw for Chinese gamblers who bet billions in
places like Macau.
Areas like Incheon in South Korea cannot guarantee a daily
traffic of 30,000 visitors, a key requirement to make an
integrated casino-resort project viable, Lawrence Ho, Melco
Crown co-chairman, told reporters in Manila where he led the
formal opening of the over $1-billion City of Dreams
"In our opinion, foreigners-only gaming market is difficult.
Korea and its policy of not letting locals in, to us, is
difficult," Ho told reporters.
"But one day, if the government changes its policy about
locals, we would jump in head first," Ho said, in his first
comments about prospects in South Korea.
South Korea has already approved a consortium of U.S.-based
Caesars Entertainment Corp and Lippo Ltd as
well as a joint venture of local player Paradise Co Ltd
and Japan's Sega Sammy Holdings Inc to
build two casino resorts in Incheon, west of Seoul, part of a
three-year plan to boost the economy.
Melco's Manila resort-casino is its first outside Macau. The
company hopes to take advantage of the expanding domestic
consumption in the Southeast Asian country, the fastest growing
in Asia after China, as Macau reels from China's crackdown on
corruption and Japan indefinitely postpones casino legalisation.
"As of this moment there is no better market than Macau and
Manila," Ho said.
City of Dreams Manila, which held a soft opening in
December, is comprised of three hotels, 380 gaming tables, 1,700
slot machines and 1,700 electronic tables.
Melco Crown, through local unit Melco Crown Philippines
Resorts Corp, built the Manila project with Premium
Leisure Corp of the Philippines' richest man Henry Sy.
City of Dreams Manila is the second casino resort to open in
Entertainment City, Manila's version of the Las Vegas gaming
strip. Rival Bloomberry Resorts Corp opened its
Solaire Resort & Casino in 2013.
(Reporting By Neil Jerome Morales; editing by Keith Weir)