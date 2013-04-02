MANILA, April 2 Melco Crown (Philippines)
Resorts Corp is likely to start a roadshow on Wednesday
for its $400 million follow-on stock offering, Thomson Reuters
IFR reported.
Bookbuilding is expected to start in the week beginning
April 15.
Melco Crown Philippines, a unit of Macau gambling firm Melco
Crown Entertainment Ltd, recently said it would offer
1 billion shares to investors with an overallotment option of
200 million shares. The final offer size would be decided after
the roadshow.
Citigroup and UBS are managing the offer.
Melco Crown Entertainment, run by Australian billionaire
James Packer and the son of Macau gambling tycoon Stanley Ho, is
undertaking a $1 billion casino-hotel-retail project in Manila
with Philippine partner Belle Corp.
It will be Melco's first casino outside Macau and one of the
biggest Chinese investments in the Philippines.
Shares of Melco Crown Philippines were down 1.1 percent at
14 pesos ($0.34) apiece at 0330 GMT on Tuesday.