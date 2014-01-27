MANILA Jan 27 Luxury boutique hotel chain Nobu
will set up its first Asia hotel in a $1.3 billion Philippines
gambling complex operated by Melco Crown Entertainment Ltd
, mainly targeting wealthy Chinese punters.
The Manila-based City of Dreams casino-resort is a joint
venture of Melco Crown and local leisure firm Belle Corp
. The Nobu hotel will be one of three in the complex,
which aims to open by the middle of the year and will also
feature the largest nightclub in the city and a Hollywood-style
theme park.
"This is a bet on the Philippines and it is a bet on China,"
James Packer, Melco Crown's director, told reporters during a
launch ceremony attended by celebrity Chef Nobuyuki "Nobu"
Matsuhisa and his partner in the hotel group, Hollywood film
star Robert De Niro.
"We really need it to work for the people of Manila and to
also be an attraction that is good enough to get the Chinese
market to come here and have fun," he said.
Chinese are among the biggest-spending gamblers in the
world, helping to turn China's special administrative region of
Macau into the world's biggest gaming hub.
Manila is seeking to position itself as an alternative
gaming destination to Macau and other established centres and is
building four casino resorts in the seafront Manila Bay area.
The Nobu hotel in Manila is set to be the group's biggest so
far. It will feature 321 rooms, almost double its award-winning
Las Vegas property, as well as Michelin-starred Chef Nobu's
signature fusion cuisine.
"We want to make sure that we have a great first
impression," said Lawrence Ho, Melco Crown's chief executive.
"Our customers like to travel...and given the proximity,
Manila could be a great weekend getaway," he added.
Melco Crown's City of Dreams will compete with Solaire, a
500-room casino-resort owned by Bloomberry Resorts Corp
, and Resorts World, owned by Travellers International
Hotel Group Inc, a venture between casino operator
Genting Hong Kong Ltd and Philippine conglomerate
Alliance Global Group Inc.
