MANILA, Sept 23 Manila Electric Co (Meralco)
, the Philippines' largest power utility, said on Monday
it is looking to raise up to 20 billion pesos ($463 million) to
refinance existing debt.
Meralco said in a filing to the stock exchange its board of
directors approved the long-term peso bond offering. It did not
give any timeframe for the issue or other details.
Early this month, Meralco said it might consider a dollar
bond sale to finance capital expenditures once market conditions
become favorable.
Meralco is controlled by Hong Kong-listed conglomerate First
Pacific Group via unlisted Beacon Electric Asset
Holdings Inc. It is also partly owned by the country's most
diversified conglomerate San Miguel Corp.
($1 = 43.2 Philippine pesos)
(Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Rosemarie Francisco)