MANILA, Sept 23 Manila Electric Co (Meralco) , the Philippines' largest power utility, said on Monday it is looking to raise up to 20 billion pesos ($463 million) to refinance existing debt.

Meralco said in a filing to the stock exchange its board of directors approved the long-term peso bond offering. It did not give any timeframe for the issue or other details.

Early this month, Meralco said it might consider a dollar bond sale to finance capital expenditures once market conditions become favorable.

Meralco is controlled by Hong Kong-listed conglomerate First Pacific Group via unlisted Beacon Electric Asset Holdings Inc. It is also partly owned by the country's most diversified conglomerate San Miguel Corp.

($1 = 43.2 Philippine pesos)

