July 29 Six months ending June 30, 2013. (in billion pesos) Net income 9.44 vs 9.75 Core net income 9.17 vs 9.02 Revenue 141.70 vs 143.60 NOTE: Manila Electric Co (Meralco), the Philippines' largest power utility, said it expects core net income to grow around 4 percent to 17 billion pesos ($392.56 million) this year. The company is controlled by Hong Kong-listed conglomerate First Pacific Group via unlisted Beacon Electric Asset Holdings Inc. It is also part owned by Philippine conglomerate San Miguel Corp. To view the company's full disclosure on its results, click on link.reuters.com/xyb99t ($1 = 43.305 Philippine pesos) (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)