April 22 Three months ending March 31, 2013.
(in billion pesos)
Net income 4.02 vs 3.37
Core net income 4.02 vs 3.42
Revenue 64.82 vs 65.63
NOTE: Manila Electric Co (Meralco), the
Philippines' largest power utility, is controlled by Hong
Kong-listed conglomerate First Pacific Group and
partly owned by Philippine conglomerate San Miguel Corp
.
To view the company's full disclosure on its results, click
on (link.reuters.com/jen57t).
($1 = 41.1 pesos)
(Reporting by Erik dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Anupama
Dwivedi)