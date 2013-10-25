Oct 25 Nine months ending Sept. 30, 2013. (in billion pesos) Net income 13.64 vs 13.65 Core net income 13.56 vs 12.89 Revenue 208.10 vs 214.75 NOTE: Manila Electric Co (Meralco), the Philippines' largest power utility, said it is likely to exceed its full-year core net profit guidance of 17 billion pesos, which represents a 4 percent increase from last year. The company is controlled by Hong Kong-listed conglomerate First Pacific Group via unlisted Beacon Electric Asset Holdings Inc. It is also part owned by Philippine conglomerate, JG Summit Holdings Inc.. To view the company's full disclosure on its results, click on link.reuters.com/ran24v ($1 = 43.1 Philippine pesos) (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz in MANILA; Editing by Sunil Nair)