MANILA, July 22 Philippine conglomerate Metro Pacific Investments Corp said on Monday its Beacon Electric Asset Holdings Inc unit has acquired an additional 10 million shares in Manila Electric Co from San Miguel Corp.

Metro Pacific said in a stock exchange filing that Beacon, an unlisted entity also holding the Meralco stake of sister firm Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co, now owns less than 50 percent of the power utility.

San Miguel said on Friday it had sold a 5.7 percent stake in Meralco at 270 pesos per share. That means Beacon paid for 2.7 billion pesos ($62.3 million) for the added stake.

($1 = 43.3700 Philippine pesos) (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Rosemarie Francisco)