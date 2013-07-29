MANILA, July 29 Metro Pacific Investments Corp
is not keen to buy any more shares in Manila Electric
Co (Meralco) because additional purchases may trigger a
tender offer, its chairman said on Monday.
The conglomerate and its sister firm Philippine Long
Distance Telephone Co currently hold a nearly 50
percent stake in Meralco after purchasing more shares earlier
this month.
"We don't want to reach that level that would trigger a
general offer," said Metro Pacific Investments Corp Chairman
Manuel Pangilinan. The group is checking on the trigger level
with the securities regulators, he said.
(Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Miral Fahmy)