MANILA Oct 2 Manila's move to open up bidding
for a major toll road means the completion of the project will
be delayed by up to two years to 2018, according Metro Pacific
Investments Corp, the Philippine conglomerate that
first proposed the project.
Comments by Metro Pacific, partly-owned by Hong Kong's First
Pacific Co Ltd, come as an inter-agency body prepares
to make a final decision on approving the tender process next
week. Bidding is expected to take six months.
Metro Pacific first submitted as early as 2011 an
unsolicited proposal for the project, saying the 13.5-kilometre
(8.4-mile) toll road would require 22 billion pesos ($490
million) to construct.
"No way we can finish by the time the President steps down,"
Metro Pacific's chairman Manuel Pangilinan told reporters.
"We had anticipated finishing it some time in the middle of
2016," Pangilinan said, referring to the end of the single
six-year term of President Benigno Aquino.
The toll road is now expected to be completed late in 2017
or early in 2018.
The project will connect provinces north and south of the
capital, effectively bypassing congested roads of Manila.
Last year the government decided Metro Pacific could partner
with state-run Philippine National Construction Corp to forego a
bid challenge from other interested companies.
However, the Justice department in July recommended that the
government treat Metro Pacific's offer as an unsolicited
proposal open to counter bids because a joint venture with the
state firm would also be subject to challenges.
Cosette Canilao, head of the Public-Private Partnership
(PPP) Center overseeing the development of major infrastructure
under the PPP scheme, said the toll road project will need the
approval of an inter-agency body headed by President Aquino that
will meet next week.
Bidding for the project is expected to be completed six
months after the inter-agency's approval.
Metro Pacific's president and chief executive Jose Ma. Lim
said the company has attracted offers from foreign groups to
partner for this project.
"There is interest from other groups, including foreign
funds, for our toll road," Lim said. Metro Pacific also has
interests in water utilities, hospitals and power distribution
and generation.
