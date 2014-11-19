MANILA Nov 19 The Philippine government said on
Wednesday it is seeking bids to appoint a permanent operator for
the country's longest toll-road northwest of the capital,
dealing a setback to conglomerate Metro Pacific Investments
Corp, its provisional operator.
But Metro Pacific, which is partly owned by Hong
Kong's First Pacific Co Ltd, has the right to match
the highest offer and bag the 31-year concession of the
Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway (SCTEx), a government official,
Arnel Paciano Casanova, told Reuters.
Metro Pacific, which has been operating the toll-road for
the past four years under a provisional concession through its
unit Metro Pacific Tollways Corp (MPTC), said it was still
interested in the project.
"Continuing the operations of the toll-road is a very good
project for us...We still look forward to it," MPTC President
Ramoncito Fernandez said over phone.
Terms of the bidding will be published early next month,
with the signing of the concession agreement targeted for the
first quarter of 2015, Casanova, president of state agency Bases
Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA), said in a phone
interview.
"It is one of the best toll-roads we have so I am confident
there will be a lot of interest coming from other parties,"
Casanova said. BCDA and the Japan International Cooperation
Agency spent 34.9 billion pesos ($775 million) to build SCTEx.
The Asian Development Bank said in a report last year that
the Philippines, the fifth-largest economy in Southeast Asia,
needs $20 billion annually in infrastructure investment to
sustain economic growth, attract direct investment and alleviate
poverty.
(1 US dollar = 45.0400 Philippine peso)
(Reporting By Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)