Full year ending Dec. 31, 2012. (in billion pesos) Net income 6.4 vs 5.1 Core income 6.5 vs 5.1 Operating revenue 27.8 vs 22.1 NOTE: Conglomerate Metro Pacific Investments Corp has interests in Manila Electric Co, unlisted Maynilad Water Services Inc and Metro Pacific Tollways Corp, and healthcare. It is looking to bid for the government's infrastructure projects such as roads, railways and airports. To view the company's full results disclosure, click on link.reuters.com/jev36t. ($1 = 40.7 Philippine pesos) (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz)