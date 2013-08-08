Aug 8 Six months ending June 30, 2013. (in billion pesos, except EPS) Net income 3.69 vs 3.44 Core net income 3.9 vs 3.5 Revenue 15.29 vs 13.62 EPS (peso, per shr) 14.27 vs 13.99 NOTE: Conglomerate Metro Pacific Investments Corp has stakes in Manila Electric Co, unlisted Maynilad Water Services Inc and Metro Pacific Tollways Corp, and a portfolio of hospitals. Metro Pacific is a unit of Hong Kong-listed First Pacific Co Ltd. To view the company filing on its results, click on link.reuters.com/vaj32v. ($1 = 43.6 pesos) (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz in Manila)