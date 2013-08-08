BRIEF-Hua Xia Bank's board elects new chairman, pending banking regulator's approval
* Says board elects Li Minji as chairman, pending banking regulator's approval
Aug 8 Six months ending June 30, 2013. (in billion pesos, except EPS) Net income 3.69 vs 3.44 Core net income 3.9 vs 3.5 Revenue 15.29 vs 13.62 EPS (peso, per shr) 14.27 vs 13.99 NOTE: Conglomerate Metro Pacific Investments Corp has stakes in Manila Electric Co, unlisted Maynilad Water Services Inc and Metro Pacific Tollways Corp, and a portfolio of hospitals. Metro Pacific is a unit of Hong Kong-listed First Pacific Co Ltd. To view the company filing on its results, click on link.reuters.com/vaj32v. ($1 = 43.6 pesos) (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz in Manila)
* Says board elects Li Minji as chairman, pending banking regulator's approval
HANOI, March 29 Vietnam's top fuel importer and distributor Petrolimex plans to list all its shares on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange on April 21, its chairman said on Wednesday.
* Lenders approve fewer mortgages than expected (Adds reaction, graphics)