SYDNEY, June 23 Australia's defence force said
on Friday it will send two military surveillance aircraft to
assist Philippine soldiers fighting Islamist militants, as the
archipelago nation battles to regain control of its southern
city of Marawi.
"The Government of the Philippines has accepted an
Australian offer of two Australian Defence Force AP-3C Orion
aircraft to provide surveillance support to the Armed Forces of
the Philippines," said an emailed statement from Australian
Defence Minister Marise Payne.
"The regional threat from terrorism, in particular from
Daesh and foreign fighters, is a direct threat to Australia and
our interests," she said in the statement, referring to Islamic
State by one of its Arab acronyms.
The seizure of Marawi five weeks ago by Islamist rebels and
the security forces' dogged fight to regain control of it has
claimed 369 lives already, according to official estimates.
It has also alarmed Southeast Asian nations which fear
Islamic State -- on a backfoot in Iraq and Syria -- is trying to
set up a stronghold in the Muslim south of the mainly Roman
Catholic Philippines that could threaten the whole region.
Indonesian and Malaysian warships launched joint
counterinsurgency manoeuvres with Philippine vessels in waters
nearby.
The United States has deployed troops near the besieged
city, although they are not fighting there, and also provided a
P-3 surveillance plane to assist the Philippines in battle.
Australia's statement condemned the attack on Marawi, but
gave no details about where the aircraft would be deployed.
This week Philippine forces made a renewed push to retake
the city, aiming to clear it by the weekend Eid festival.
On Thursday, a Philippine military official said about 100
armed militants remain there, confined to an area of about 1
square kilometre. That figures is less than the estimated 400 or
500 fighters who seized the city on May 23.
(Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Sandra Maler)