Sensex falls on profit-taking; financial stocks down
Indian shares fell on Friday, with the NSE index hitting a one-week low, as investors booked profits in financials such as State Bank of India and auto makers such as Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.
MARAWI CITY, Philippines A Philippines politician said on Thursday residents fleeing besieged Marawi City had seen at least 100 bodies in an area where intense fighting has taken place between security forces and Islamist militants in the last three weeks.
Zia Alonto Adiong, who is helping in rescue and relief efforts, said he had earlier mistakenly said 500 to 1,000 dead bodies were seen by residents.
"I'm sorry, I'm talking about the estimated number of trapped residents," he told reporters.
"Dead bodies, at least 100, scattered around the encounter area."
The military has said 290 people have died in more than three weeks of fighting, including 206 militants, 58 soldiers and 26 civilians.
(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Writing by Raju Gopalakrishnan; Editing by Michael Perry and Clarence Fernandez)
ISLAMABAD/NEW DELHI An Indian citizen sentenced to death for spying in Pakistan has admitted espionage and filed a mercy petition with the chief of army staff, the Pakistan military said on Thursday, a statement India dismissed as a farce.