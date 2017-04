MANILA A deadline set by Islamist militants holding two Germans hostage in the southern Philippines passed on Friday with no immediate word on their fate.

The Abu Sayyaf militants had said they would execute one of the two at 3 p.m. (0700 GMT) if they were not given a ransom of 250 million Philippine pesos ($5.56 million). They have also demanded Germany stops supporting U.S.-led air strikes on Islamic State fighters in Iraq and Syria.

They later said they were willing to extend the deadline by two hours if they were assured the ransom was on its way.

