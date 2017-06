Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte speaks during a news conference after concluding the 30th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit in Manila, Philippines April 29, 2017. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

MANILA Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said on Wednesday he wouldn't rule out placing the entire country under martial law if the threat of Islamic State spreads.

Duterte cut short a visit to Russia and placed the southern island of Mindanao under military rule on Tuesday, and said he would keep it that way for a year if necessary.

Duterte assured the public he will not allow abuses under martial rule, even as he repeatedly said he will deal with terrorism harshly.

