Maharashtra to waive $5.27 billion in farm debts
MUMBAI Maharashtra, home to the country's financial capital Mumbai, will waive $5.27 billion of farm loans, the latest state to offer relief to farmers reeling from losses caused by bad weather.
MANILA A hostage drama that unfolded at a primary school in the southern Philippines on Wednesday has been resolved, a military spokesman said, and the Islamist militants who had held people captive had withdrawn with no reports of casualties.
"It's already resolved," Brigadier General Restituto Padilla told reporters. "They've withdrawn, they are no longer there. The school area is again safe."
However, Padilla also said the military was investigating whether five civilians were still being held by the militants. He said no children had been taken hostage.
Earlier, a spokesman for the militant group said they had taken civilians to a safe place after a gunfight erupted with troops and did not intend to hold them.
MAO COUNTY, China Rescue workers in China pulled bodies out of piles of rock and mud on Sunday as they searched for 93 people missing a day after a landslide buried a mountain village, with some residents giving up hope of finding survivors.