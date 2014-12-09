Manila Dec 9 An explosion ripped through a
commuter bus in the southern Philippines on Tuesday, killing
nine people and wounding 17, security officials said, blaming
the attack on a splinter group of Muslim rebels.
A 45-year conflict that killed more than 120,000 people and
displaced 2 million ended in March, with a peace deal signed by
the government and Islamic rebels belonging to the Moro Islamic
Liberation Front (MILF) on the island of Mindanao.
The bus was headed to the major commercial centre of Cagayan
de Oro City in the island's north on Tuesday, when the bomb
exploded at about 5.45 p.m., an army spokesman said.
"We are still investigating this incident," said the
spokesman, Major Christian Uy, adding that the dead and injured
had been taken to a nearby hospital.
The Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF), a rebel
group that has split from the MILF, was responsible for the
attack, one police officer said.
"They were extorting money from the bus company," said the
officer, who declined to be identified because he was not
authorised to speak to the media.
"They were trying to send a message because they could not
get what they wanted."
A spokesman for the rebels did not answer telephone calls
seeking comment.
The bus came from Wao in Lanao del Sur province, a Muslim
community. The government has promised to grant Muslims an
autonomous area in the south in exchange for the rebels'
surrender of weapons and the disbanding of their guerrilla army.
(Reporting by Manuel Mogato: Editing by Clarence Fernandez)