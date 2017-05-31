* Planes deployed for air assault on rebel positions
* Army says militants boxed in, urges surrender
* Martial law needed to contain IS threat - lawmakers
* Militants have food, bullets to keep up fight
By Tom Allard
MARAWI, Philippines, May 31 A week-long assault
by Islamist rebels in a southern Philippine city is being
fuelled with stolen weapons and ammunition and fighters broken
out of jails, the military said on Wednesday, as troops battled
militants resisting ground and air attacks.
The pro-Islamic State Maute group has proven to be a fierce
enemy, clinging on to the heart of Marawi City through days of
air strikes on what the military called known rebel targets,
defying expectations of a swift end to their occupation.
The military on Wednesday deployed for the first time SF-260
close air support planes to back attack helicopters and ground
troops looking to box rebels into a downtown area. The rebels
hold about a tenth of the city, the army said.
Military spokesman Restituto Padilla said the hardline Maute
had kept up the fight with rifles and ammunition stolen from a
police station, a prison, and an armoured police vehicle.
"They were able to get an armoured vehicle of the police,"
Padilla added. "Inside, there is a supply of bullets," he said,
adding that the ammunition was among the stolen items the rebels
were using to resist the forces being poured into the area.
The militants, who freed jailed comrades to join the battle,
opted for urban warfare because arms were available in the city
and homes and shops provided ample supplies of food, Padilla
said.
"Yes indeed, there was planning involved," he added.
The military has from the outset insisted it has control of
the situation, but the slow pace of efforts to retake Marawi has
prompted questions about its strategy.
That has been compounded by social media images of smiling
fighters with assault rifles posing on an armoured, U.S.-made
police combat vehicle, dressed in black and wearing headbands
typical of Islamic State.
Another picture showed a bearded man at the wheel of a
police van flying an Islamic State flag. The authenticity of the
images has not been independently verified and the military has
urged the public not to spread "propaganda".
ALARMING RISE
The Philippine government has been alarmed by the strength
of the Maute and intelligence reports suggesting it has teamed
up with other extremist groups and has recruited foreign
fighters.
President Rodrigo Duterte has declared martial law on
Mindanao island where Marawi is located, in a move to crush a
movement he is now calling an Islamic State invasion.
The military believe the Maute and its associates staged the
Marawi takeover to try to win Islamic State's endorsement as its
affiliate in Southeast Asia.
Eighty-nine militants, 21 security forces and 19 civilians
were killed in the unrest, which security experts say is a sign
extremists in the southern Philippines are now better organised
and funded, pointing to the Maute's rapid rise from obscurity.
In back-channel talks with the militants, the remaining
fighters had been urged to give up, Padilla said.
"We are appealing to these armed men to come to their
senses, lay down their weapons and surrender," he said.
The government on Wednesday said one Mindanao separatist
group, which had struck a yet-to-be-implemented peace deal with
it, had agreed to help the military get civilians, dead or
alive, out of Marawi.
The Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) has accepted
Duterte's unconventional offer for communist and separatist
rebel groups to unite to stop the spread of radical Islam in the
southern Philippines.
Congress held a special hearing on martial law, which
minority bloc lawmakers called an overreaction by Duterte, made
during an overseas trip, and without consulting security
agencies.
His decision has broad support in the legislature, with some
backers urging tough measures to defeat the enemy.
"With the military is now admitting ISIS is in the
Philippines we have a serious problem," said congressman Harry
Roque, who filed a resolution supporting martial law.
"ISIS is not a small problem, it is a very big problem."
