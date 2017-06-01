MANILA, June 1 Ten Philippines soldiers were
killed and eight wounded by friendly fire in a military air
strike during efforts to take back a city occupied by Islamist
militants, the defence minister said on Thursday.
"A group of our military army men were hit by our own
airstrikes ... 10 killed and 8 wounded," Defence Secretary
Delfin Lorenzana said in a text message to reporters.
"Sometimes the fog of war ... The coordination was not
properly done so we hit our own people."
He did not say when the incident took place.
The Philippine armed forces have been using a combination of
ground operations by soldiers and helicopters air strikes to try
to dislodge rebels linked to the Islamic State group, who have
occupied parts of Marawi City for eight days
(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales and Manuel Mogato; Writing by
Martin Petty; Editing by Michael Perry)