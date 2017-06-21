MANILA, June 21 Pro-Islamic State militants
stormed a town and occupied a school in the southern Philippines
early on Wednesday, a police officer said, on the same island
where fighting between government troops and Islamist militants
has entered its fifth week.
Members of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF)
were engaged in a gun battle with the military, Chief Inspector
Realan Mamon, the police chief of Pigcawayan town, said in a
radio interview. The town is in North Cotabato province in the
centre of Mindanao island.
Pigcawayan is 190 km (120 miles) south of Marawi City, where
BIFF militants, along with fighters from other groups allied to
the Islamic State group, have been holed up and fighting the
Philippines military for more than a month.
(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Paul Tait)