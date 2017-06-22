By Manuel Mogato and Simon Lewis
| MARAWI CITY, Philippines, June 22
MARAWI CITY, Philippines, June 22 Islamist
militants holed up in a southern Philippines town have been
cornered and their firepower is flagging, the military said on
Thursday, as the five-week battle for control of Marawi City
raged on.
Despite signs that the insurgents are now on the back foot,
Southeast Asian governments are worried that the siege could be
just the prelude to further violence as the ultra-radical
Islamic State group tries to establish a foothold in their
region.
Jolted by the May 23 attack on Marawi, Indonesia, Malaysia
and the Philippines have launched joint patrols to control the
movement of militants across their archipelagic region and their
foreign ministers gathered in Manila on Thursday for talks.
Malaysia is worried that militants who are flushed out of
Marawi City by the fighting may try to cross from the
Philippines to its eastern state of Sabah.
"We fear that they may enter the country disguised as
illegal immigrants or foreign fishermen," said Eastern Sabah
Security Command (Esscom) chief Wan Abdul Bari Wan Abdul Khalid,
according to state news agency Bernama.
It said Esscom had drawn up a "wanted" list that included
two militants who spearheaded the attempt to capture Marawi.
They are Abu Sayyaf group leader Isnilon Hapilon, who was
proclaimed by Islamic State last year as its "emir" of Southeast
Asia, and Abdullah Maute, whose followers accounted for a large
number of the estimated 400-500 fighters who overran part of the
town, killing Christians and taking dozens of civilians hostage.
The fighting in Marawi broke out on May 23.
Military spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Jo-Ar Herrera said on
Thursday the number of militants holding out in Marawi had
dwindled to "a little over 100".
Lieutenant Colonel Christopher Tampus said: "Their area has
been reduced to 1 km square only." Tampus' troops are blocking
escape routes across bridges spanning a river to the west of the
militants.
"Our forces are coming from the east and the north and we
are blocking the three bridges," he said.
Tampus told reporters that the militants were still using
snipers who were firing from "strategic nests" in schools and
mosques, and homemade bombs were hampering the progress of
Philippine troops as they advanced house by house.
He said he had seen at least five civilians dressed in black
who appeared to have been forced to stand in the street as human
shields.
According to official estimates late on Wednesday, 369
people have been killed during the month of hostilities,
three-quarters of them militants. The number of security forces
and civilians killed stood at 67 and 26, respectively.
(Additional reporting by Karen Lema and Neil Jerome Morales in
MANILA and Rozanna Latiff in KUALA LUMPUR; Writing by John
Chalmers)