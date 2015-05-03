MANILA May 3 The Philippines' most wanted
Islamist militant, who escaped after a raid in January that
killed 44 police commandos, was killed on Sunday in firefight
with Muslim rebels, officials said.
Protracted police operations to arrest three Islamist
high-value targets had become the biggest political crisis in
five years for President Benigno Aquino and put at risk his
government's peace efforts with Moro Islamic Liberation Front.
A proposed law creating a new autonomous government for
minority Muslims in the south of the mainly Catholic state in
the poor Southeast Asia state has stalled as some lawmakers,
civil society groups and activists called on Aquino to resign.
"(Abdul) Basit Usman was killed in a firefight in
Guindulungan, Maguindanao at around noon today," Herminio
"Sonny" Coloma, the presidential communications secretary, said
in a statement.
"Usman was the second target of the operations conducted by
the PNP-SAF to capture Zulkifli bin Hir, alias Marwan last Jan.
25," he said referring to a commando raid on a Muslim rebel lair
in Mamasapano town.
In March 2014, the Front signed a peace deal with the
government ending about 45 years of conflict that has killed
120,000 people and displaced 2 million. But, the rebels will not
lay down weapons until after a final peace deal is reached.
The rebels are waiting for government to set up a new Muslim
autonomous government in the south, granting wider powers on its
economy, politics and social life.
The two militants were blamed for strings of bomb attacks in
the southern Philippines. Both had links with the defunct Jemaah
Islamiah, a regional al Qaeda-linked militant network and were
subject of a combined $6 million bounty from the U.S. State
Department.
Coloma said there were no other details of the firefight.
But army and police officials said Usman and five others were
killed near a creek in Muti village.
The peace deal was questioned after some Liberation Front
rebels were blamed for the death of 44 police commandos, who
went on a secret mission to arrest Marwan and Usman in January.
Marwan was killed and Usman escaped in the operations.
The government said it will file murder charges against 90
Muslim rebels who were found to be involved in the killing of 44
police commandos. Seventeen rebels and four civilians also died
in the deadly clash in January 25.
(Reporting By Manuel Mogato: Editing by Ralph Boulton)