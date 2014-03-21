(Repeats to widen distribution)
March 21 The Philippines will award aircraft
contracts to South Korean and Canadian companies worth $525.62
million (23.7 billion pesos), a senior defence official said on
Friday, boosting its capability as tension simmers in the South
China Sea.
The Philippines has embarked on a five-year, 75-billion-peso
modernisation programme to boost its capability to defend its
maritime borders against the creeping expansion of China in the
South China Sea.
Fernando Manalo, undersecretary of defence for finance,
munitions, installations and materiel, said the Philippines
would acquire 12 brand-new FA-50 fighter-trainers and eight Bell
412 helicopters under a government-to-government deal.
"This is significant because we need to give our armed
forces the minimum capability to perform its mission and
responsibility," Manalo told reporters after completing
negotiations with the two companies.
Korean Aerospace Industries Ltd. got the
contract for the fighter-trainers worth 18.9 billion pesos while
Canadian Commercial Corporation, which is licensed to market
Bell helicopters, promised to deliver its first craft next year.
Foreign Affairs Secretary Albert del Rosario on Friday
warned that China was determined to change the status quo in the
disputed waters, taking control of the Scarborough Shoal and
forcing Manila to remove a transport ship that ran aground in
the Second Thomas Shoal.
Last week, China prevented two civilian ships from
delivering supplies to troops stationed in the shipwreck in the
Second Thomas Shoal.
China claims 90 percent of the South China Sea's 3.5 million
sq. km. (1.35 sq miles) of waters. The sea provides 10 percent
of the global fish catch and carries $5 trillion in ship-borne
trade each year.
Brunei, Malaysia, Vietnam and Taiwan also have claims to the
sea.
The Philippines' ill-equipped armed forces are no match for
those of China, despite receiving two cutters and coastal radar
stations from the United States. The military lost its fighter
capability when it mothballed all its F-5A/Bs in the early
2000s.
Manalo said the Philippines was also spending 26 billion
pesos within the year to acquire two frigates, two strategic
sealift and three anti-submarine helicopters.
($1=45.0900 Philippine pesos)
(Reporting by Manuel Mogato; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)