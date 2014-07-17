MANILA, July 17 Philippine President Benigno
Aquino told his country's neighbours on Thursday that efforts to
modernise the military were not aimed at them but rather at
strengthening national defence capabilities and tackling
disasters.
Aquino has allocated 75 billion pesos ($1.72 billion) over
five years to upgrade maritime security operations and
humanitarian response, buying frigates, fighter-trainers and
anti-submarine helicopters.
The Philippines is locked in a dispute with China over the
Spratly Islands and the Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea
and ships from the two countries have been engaged in a long
series of cat-and-mouse confrontations.
Brunei, Malaysia, Vietnam and Taiwan also have competing
claims in the area believed to be rich in oil-and-gas deposits
and marine resources.
The Philippines has one of the weakest militaries in the
region, long focused on fighting twin insurgencies from Maoist
rebels and Muslim separatists. It operates a fleet of World War
Two-vintage ships and Vietnam War-era helicopters and planes.
"Lest anyone accuse us of shifting to a more militaristic
position, I must emphasise: our efforts seek to modernise the
capabilities of our security sector to address the needs in
human disaster response arenas and for our internal defence,"
Aquino told a security exhibition.
"None of these actions are meant to increase tensions in the
region. Rather, they are meant to address our domestic problems
and issues."
Since coming to power in 2010, Aquino has allocated more
than 40 billion pesos to upgrade military capabilities,
acquiring two U.S. cutters, refurbished UH-1H helicopters and
50,000 M4 assault rifles.
During the remaining two years of his mandate, he has
promised to acquire a squadron of FA 50 fighter-trainers, eight
combat utility helicopters, two long-range patrol aircraft, six
close-air support aircraft, two frigates, three missile craft
and two anti-submarine helicopters.
"We have no plans of slowing down," he said, noting that for
some time, "the state of our military's equipment has been
neglected".
The military also plans to install Israeli-made radar and a
U.S.-made coastal surveillance system to raise awareness of
sovereignty issues, particularly in the South China Sea.
The Philippines spends about about 1 percent of its gross
domestic product on defence, far less than China and other
neighbours.
It also relies on its oldest ally and former colonial
master, the United States, for its external defence posture.
In April, the Philippines and United States signed an
agreement allowing wider access for U.S. forces at local
military bases to enhance maritime security operations and
humanitarian assistance and disaster response.
($1 = 43.5200 Philippine pesos)
(Reporting By Manuel Mogato; Editing by Ron Popeski)