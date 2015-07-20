MANILA, July 20 The Philippines is proposing to
spend a record 25 billion pesos ($552 million) next year to
purchase frigates, surveillance planes and radars to improve
surveillance and detection in the disputed South China Sea,
officials said on Monday.
The funds to modernise the military are part of President
Benigno Aquino's 3 trillion pesos ($66.24 billion) budget bill
in 2016, his last year in office. Aquino is no longer eligible
to run for a second term.
The budget proposal is 15.1 percent more than the current
appropriation of 2.606 trillion pesos, according to Budget and
Management Secretary Florencio Abad, adding the about 80 percent
of the proposed government spending "will be eaten up by the
forward estimates or the cost of ongoing programmes and
projects".
"In 2016, our proposal to Congress is 25 billion pesos for
the modernisation programme," Abad told Reuters saying this
would be the highest-ever spending for military modernisation in
two decades.
Abad said the government's proposed budget, including the
defence spending plan, would be submitted to Congress next week
after the president delivers his last State of the Nation
Address on July 27.
A senior military general, who declined to be named because
he was not authorised to speak to the press, told Reuters the
funds would be used to acquire two frigates, two twin-engine
long range patrol aircraft and three aerial surveillance radars.
The rest of the money would be for annual amortization of 12
FA50 light fighters ordered from South Korea. Two planes are due
for delivery this December.
($1 = 45.2900 Philippine pesos)
(Reporting By Manuel Mogato; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)