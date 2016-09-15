MANILA, Sept 15 The Philippine government will release the results of a review of the operations of the country's 40 metallic mines on Sept. 22 instead of this week, the mining minister said on Thursday.

The world's top nickel ore supplier has so far suspended operations of 10 mines, eight of them nickel, for violating environmental rules, and the government has said more mines will be halted.

Environment and Natural Resources Secretary Regina Lopez, a committed environmentalist who opposes open-pit mining, said the delay was due to scheduling issues, while the operators of additional mines to be suspended had yet to be informed.

"We are doing three days of show cause, then we suspend," Lopez told Reuters in a text message.

The crackdown is aimed at enforcing stricter environmental protection measures, with tough-talking President Rodrigo Duterte warning in August that the nation could survive without a mining industry.

Miners have labelled the review a "demolition campaign", and questioned the inclusion of anti-mining activists in the audit teams which completed their inspections at the end of August.

(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Richard Pullin)