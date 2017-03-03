MANILA, March 3 The Philippines may consider
banning exports of unprocessed minerals in an effort to promote
value addition in the mining sector, a senior environment
official said on Friday.
"It is one of the options that has to be considered not only
by the DENR (Department of Environment and Natural Resources)
but by the entire government," DENR Undersecretary Maria Paz
Luna told reporters.
Luna spoke after a meeting with other government officials
tasked to conduct a second review of 28 mines ordered closed or
suspended by the environment ministry.
