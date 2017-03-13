Australian gold output slumps 8 pct in Q1 due to cyclone, rain
SYDNEY, May 28 Heavy rains and a cyclone led to an 8 percent, or six-tonne drop in Australian gold production in the first quarter, a survey released on Sunday showed.
MANILA, March 13 Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said on Monday it may be "worthwhile" for Environment Secretary Regina Lopez to reinforce a ban on mining given the environmental damage that producers have caused.
It was not immediately clear whether Duterte was calling for a total ban on mining or a strengthening of Lopez's order closing more than half of the mines in the Philippines.
Duterte also said at the media briefing that he wants to meet with local miners so they can explain to him what led to the destruction of the environment in areas where they operate. (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr. and Enrico dela Cruz; Editing by Tom Hogue)
BEIJING, May 27 China needs to shift away from over-reliance on heavy industries, large-scale and careless expansion, and the depletion of the country's natural resources, President Xi Jinping said on Saturday, according to state media.