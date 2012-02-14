* Draft order seeks increase in royalties, review of
By Erik dela Cruz
MANILA, Feb 14 Big business groups have
criticised a Philippine government plan to raise revenue by
imposing new taxes on mining companies and reviewing their
contracts, saying the changes would scare off investors.
The government aims to spend more on infrastructure and
social services to boost long-term growth and wants to increase
mining taxes and review fiscal incentives for miners to ramp up
revenue.
But business groups, including the Chamber of Mines of the
Philippines (CMP), said the proposed changes, in a draft
executive order awaiting President Benigno Aquino's signature,
would send the wrong signal to investors.
"Any review of existing contracts will be viewed negatively
as it will appear as an attempt to change rules in mid-stream --
definitely a disincentive to prospective investors," said Rocky
Dimaculangan, vice president for communications for the Chamber
of Mines.
The group was seeking consultation with Aquino, he said.
Mining is a potential growth sector for the Southeast Asian
country that has mineral reserves estimated at $1 trillion.
Foreign investors are interested in pursuing ventures, but
policy bottlenecks are hampering them.
"There needs to be constancy of policy. The
situation where companies are encouraged to invest at one time,
only to have them see the rules change at a later time, should
stop," Dimaculangan said in a statement.
The CMP, which represents large-scale miners, issued its
statement after a separate organisation of foreign business
groups described the draft mining rules as "profoundly
disturbing".
"(The draft) creates great uncertainty for established and
potential investors into the Philippines," the Joint Foreign
Chambers said in a Feb. 9 letter to Aquino.
"UNJUSTIFIED"
Dimaculangan said the proposed increase in excise tax on
minerals and an additional "super profit tax" on the mining
industry could not be justified.
"Our own research shows that other mining-intensive
countries such as Chile, Australia, Indonesia and Vietnam, had
lower or comparable tax rates than those currently imposed by
the Philippine government," he said.
Instead of raising tax rates on heavily monitored big
miners, he said the government must strictly enforce tax laws
and ensure small-scale and non-metallic mining firms were paying
the correct taxes.
The group also questioned plans to widen areas closed to
mining and to conduct public bidding for new mining contracts.
Dimaculangan said most mining countries use the "first-come,
first-serve" policy in awarding exploration contracts because
unexplored areas may not be attractive to bidders.
The proposed changes come five months after Aquino said he
wanted an increase in royalties on mining as he ordered a review
of mining policy to harmonise national and provincial rules.
"We are confident that the president will take a
close hard look at the mining industry and pursue what is best
for the country and our people," Dimaculangan said.
Presidential spokesman Edwin Lacierda said the concerns of
all stakeholders - the mining companies, the environment as well
as the government - would be taken into account.
(Editing by Robert Birsel)