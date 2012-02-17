MANILA Feb 17 The Philippines for the
first time plans to close down dozens of illegal small-scale
gold and copper mines, often the cause of deadly accidents, an
official said on Friday, but it remains to be seen how strictly
the new regulations will be enforced.
The new policy will be spelt out in an "executive order" by
President Benigno Aquino, said Leo Jasareno, director of the
state agency, Mines and Geosciences Bureau.
Aquino, who has vowed to crack down on perennial corruption
which blights the country, will sign the order after consulting
with the mining industry. A National Anti-Illegal Mining Task
Force will be created and given police powers to oversee small
mines.
"There are between 200 and 300 small-scale mining operations
in the country, and about 80 percent of them are considered
illegal," Jasareno said at a media forum.
Most mining accidents in the Southeast Asian country, which
has mineral reserves estimated at $1 trillion, have been caused
by rampant and unregulated small-scale mining.
There has been no attempt so far to close the mines because
they enjoy the support of local governments. Jasareno did not
say how the executive order would be enforced at the local
level.
The new policy "will lay out measures and directives that
will address all issues the industry is facing, including the
conflict between national and local laws", he said.
The Chamber of Mines of the Philippines which represents
large-scale miners on Tuesday criticised a government plan to
impose new taxes on mining and review incentives provided under
their contracts.
It said the government's inconsistent mining policy would
scare off investors.
Jasareno declined to comment on the issue. But Finance
Secretary Cesar Purisima told reporters on Wednesday the
government wants a bigger share of mining revenue and the
removal of incentives for mining investors.
"The order will provide clarity to our rules and that will
help improve the business environment," Jasareno said, adding
the order would pave the way for the lifting of a one-year-old
moratorium on the issuance of new mining permits.
He said the new mining policy should also help resolve the
issue involving the $5.9-billion Tampakan project in South
Cotabato, believed to be Southeast Asia's biggest undeveloped
copper-gold reserves.
The project led by global miner Xstrata Plc is under
threat from a local ban on open-pit mining and the government's
refusal to grant it an environment clearance needed for mine
construction.
"We want to make it clear that Tampakan remains a priority
project for us," Jasareno said.
(Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Nick Macfie)