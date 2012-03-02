* Manila set to release new mining policy this month
* Says previous rules have not created win-win situation for
govt
* Miners say govt should just strictly enforce current tax
laws
By Rosemarie Francisco and Erik dela Cruz
MANILA, March 2 The Philippines will
release this month a new mining policy that would raise tax
revenues and overhaul rules but which miners said on Friday will
drive away investors in the largely untapped $1 trillion
resource base.
The government wants to raise revenues from mining, which
has attracted foreign investments but has yet to fully take off
due to policy bottlenecks, to fund upgrades of its decrepit
infrastructure and build more schools.
Record high prices and the unsatiable thirst for minerals of
countries such as China have given it confidence higher taxes
would not deter potential investors.
"There's no need for additional taxes, what we're looking
for is consistent policy," said Mark Williams, general manager
of Sagittarius Mines Inc, the local unit of Xstrata Plc
which is developing the $5.9 billion Tampakan copper-gold
project in the south, the Philippines biggest mine project.
"If we make it (taxes) even higher, we won't get the
investors, we won't get the miners. You look at the Philippines
and Indonesia, already we are paying a much higher excise tax
than them," Peter Wallace, chairman of Wallace Business Forum
which advises mining firms, said at a three-hour spirited debate
among pro- and anti-mining advocates in a packed hotel ballroom
in Manila's Makati financial district.
Philippine Finance Minister Cesar Purisima has said current
mining laws, including income tax holidays for start-up
projects, have not created a win-win situation for the
government, with Manila collecting just a little over 2 billion
pesos ($47 million) in mining taxes last year, less than 0.2
percent of its total revenue.
Manila said it was studying tax policies of big resource
countries like Australia as it finalises a draft executive order
(EO) detailing its development agenda for the sector, including
harmonising conflicting local and national mining rules.
The EO is expected to be released this month. But the
president of the industry group Chamber of Mines of the
Philippines said any tax-related policy would have to go through
legislation and cannot be imposed immediately.
MORE TAXES
Higher taxes would appease anti-mining groups which say
local communities have not benefitted from mine revenues, and
have been left with denuded mountains and silted rivers.
Manila also wants to start auctioning all new mining
contracts, instead of the previous first-come-first-served
practice, to extract more revenue from mining projects. Miners
say investors will think more than twice before bidding since
not all exploration projects lead to commercial operations.
Instead of raising tax rates on heavily monitored big
miners, the industry group Chamber of Mines of the Philippines
said the government should strictly enforce tax laws and ensure
small-scale and non-metallic mining firms pay the correct taxes
and are regulated properly.
Global miner Xstrata is awaiting the draft executive policy
as it seeks clarity on its Tampakan project in southern
Philippines now under threat from a local ban on open-pit mining
and the government's refusal to grant an environment clearance
for the mine construction.
"We're confident the government will not ban open pit
mining," Sagittarius' Williams said.
The project, believed to be Southeast Asia's biggest
undeveloped copper-gold reserve, is closely watched by foreign
and local investors seeking to explore for minerals in the
country which last year ranked as the biggest nickel producer
globally after Russia.