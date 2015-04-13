MANILA, April 13 The Philippines is tightening oversight of the roughly 300,000 small-scale miners in the country as it looks to curb illegal mining and gold smuggling, as well as to protect the environment, a government official said on Monday.

The Philippines is sitting on mineral reserves worth $1.4 trillion, among the world's biggest, but mining accounts for less than 1 percent of total GDP, as policy bottlenecks and a strong anti-mining lobby led by the Roman Catholic Church hamper development.

Illegal gold shipments from the Southeast Asian country, which its government says holds the world's second largest reserves of the precious metal, remains a concern as some small miners try to avoid paying local taxes, Leo Jasareno, head of the Mines and Geoscience Bureau (MGB), told Reuters.

"Smuggling activity could still be prevalent," he said, adding many small-scale miners also operate without proper permits. By law, all gold produced by small-scale miners must be sold to the Philippine central bank.

Data from the MGB showed gold sold by small-scale miners and traders to the central bank in 2014 was worth only 180 million pesos ($4 million) based on current foreign exchange rates, compared with $25 million in 2013, $47 million in 2012, $764 million in 2011 and $962 million in 2010.

"Gold production (by small miners) in 2014 was about 18 tonnes, down from about 30 tonnes before the BIR started collecting taxes from small miners," Jasareno said, referring to the Bureau of Internal Revenue, which in 2012 ordered the imposition of a 2-percent excise tax and 5-percent withholding tax on gold purchases.

The government will attempt to closely monitor operations in what was previously a loosely regulated industry.

Small-scale mining of metallic minerals, which is rampant in many provinces, will be limited to gold, silver and chromite, and will be confined to certain areas, Jasareno said.

Provincial or city mining regulatory boards will be set up to govern small-scale mining contractors who will be required to pay a so-called "government share" on top of the usual taxes, he said.

Big miners support the government's move to clamp down on illegal small-scale miners, but oppose other reforms such as a proposal to increase the state's share of mining revenues.

($1 = 44.6 pesos)

(Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Joseph Radford)