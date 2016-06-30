* Environmentalist mining minister seen making bold reforms
* Miners expect crackdown on environmental grounds
* Only 3 pct of Philippine mineral reserves is being mined
* Philippines is biggest nickel ore supplier to China
MANILA, July 1 After the Philippines became the
top supplier of nickel ore to China in the last two years, its
struggling mining industry may have felt like it was turning a
corner.
But hope in the industry of getting an easier ride
exploiting minerals in a country with a strong anti-mining lobby
now looks misplaced with the new administration of President
Rodrigo Duterte sending tough messages on mining.
Duterte has warned that he could cancel mining projects
causing environmental harm, though he told business leaders last
week that he was not against mining per se.
"But in making money out of the precious metals of the earth
that belongs to the Filipino people you have to do it right," he
said.
The country's mining sector, one of the world's largest in
the 1970s, has since struggled partly due to environmental rules
and policy flip flops, missing much of the mining boom in recent
decades and now facing much lower commodity prices.
While not saying that she will ban any form of mining,
Regina Lopez, the new mining minister, says it can cause
suffering among the poor and has described it as "madness" even
to consider open pit mining because of the environmental impact.
"We must stop killing our future for the interests of a
few", the staunch environmentalist told Reuters.
The country has suffered mining disasters, including a 1996
tailings leak at Canadian-owned Marcopper Mining Corp's copper
mine in Marinduque that contaminated rivers.
Lopez is expected to outline her plans at a media briefing
on Friday.
"SURVIVAL OF THE FITTEST"
Ramon Adviento, senior vice president at Global Ferronickel
Holdings Inc, the Philippines' second-biggest nickel
ore miner, said the industry was "shell shocked" by Lopez'
appointment.
"I don't think it means the death of the industry, but what
we expect to see is the survival of the fittest," he said,
adding that there could be a nationwide crackdown on
irresponsible miners, likely targetting small-scale producers.
But miners say hardline policies could backfire particularly
as the Philippines has become the biggest nickel ore supplier to
China after previous top exporter Indonesia banned shipments of
unprocessed minerals, shipping 34.3 million tonnes last year.
Mining contributes less than 1 percent to the Philippine
economy. Of 9 million hectares identified by the government as
having high mineral reserves, only 3 percent is being mined.
"Duterte wants hard investments and new projects invest
billions of dollars... and these are done in far-flung areas
which goes with the president's call for rural development,"
said Nelia Halcon from the Chamber of Mines of the Philippines.
The challenge is how to lure back foreign investors.
Mining investment shrank to a three-year low in 2015 below
$1 billion, after President Benigno Aquino, Duterte's
predecessor, banned new mining permits during his term and
sought to increase the state's revenue share from mines.
Commodities giant Glencore Plc last year quit the
$5.9 billion gold-copper Tampakan project in the southern
Mindanao island, that has failed to take off after the province
where Tampakan is located banned open-pit mining in 2010.
The country only has a handful of foreign investors in
mining currently, including Australia's Oceanagold Corp
and Canada's B2Gold.
It's going to take some time to reassure foreign investors,
which have the capital and technology, that "the risk is not too
high," said business consultant Peter Wallace.
