* Review to include 26 mines earlier ordered closed or
suspended
* Philippines is world's top nickel ore supplier
By Manolo Serapio Jr
MANILA, May 4 The Philippine government will
move forward with a second review of the country's mines despite
the removal of Regina Lopez as environment minister, a finance
official said on Thursday.
The Mining Industry Coordinating Council (MICC), an
inter-agency panel that includes the finance and environment
ministries, ordered a review in February of the operations and
the environmental and social impacts of the country's mines.
"Definitely it will continue because it's the mandate of the
MICC to do just that regardless of who's in the (Department of
Environment and Natural Resources)," Finance Undersecretary
Bayani Agabin said in a statement.
The review will cover all 41 mines operating in the
Philippines, including the 26 that Lopez had earlier ordered
closed or suspended in February after a months-long audit last
year led by the environment ministry. She also cancelled dozens
of contracts for undeveloped mines in the world's top nickel ore
supplier.
The MICC ordered the review following criticism from miners
that Lopez's decision was baseless and lacked due process.
Lawmakers comprising the Commission of Appointments rejected
Lopez as environment minister at a vote on Wednesday, ending her
10-month mining crackdown, which was backed by President Rodrigo
Duterte but led to demands for her removal.
The Chamber of Mines of the Philippines has said it would
seek to undo Lopez's moves when a new minister was appointed.
Agabin said the review will also include contracts for
undeveloped mines.
Lopez earlier asked Duterte to halt the second mine review,
challenging its legality despite initially supporting it.
The MICC is still in the process of selecting who will
comprise the team that will inspect the mines, which is expected
to take three months.
