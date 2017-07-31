FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippines' environment minister says ban on open-pit mining to stay in place
#Basic Materials
July 31, 2017 / 4:10 AM / a day ago

Philippines' environment minister says ban on open-pit mining to stay in place

1 Min Read

MANILA, July 31 (Reuters) - The Philippines' environment minister Roy Cimatu said at a news conference on Monday that he would not lift a ban on open-pit mining imposed in April, and that an inter-agency mining council would review how mining companies in the Philippines are taxed.

Cimatu, a former general, was appointed by President Rodrigo Duterte in May after Duterte's previous choice as environment minister, Regina Lopez, failed to secure senate confirmation after a crackdown on mining companies designed to protect the country's environment.

Duterte said last week he wanted to stop exporting unprocessed mineral resources and warned miners in the world's top nickel ore supplier he would impose more taxes on the industry to raise money to help communities hurt by their operations.

Reporting by Enrico dela Cruz; Editing By Kenneth Maxwell

