MANILA Feb 23 The Philippines' environment
minister on Thursday said that President Rodrigo Duterte had
supported her decision to bar mining in watershed areas at a
meeting earlier this week.
"He said, 'I agree with you. Don't worry, you are my cabinet
secretary and I also believe that there should be no mining in
watershed,'" Regina Lopez told reporters at a briefing,
recalling her meeting with Duterte on Monday.
Lopez on Monday told Reuters she's standing by her decision
to shut or suspend 28 of the country's 41 operating mines for
environmental infractions, despite complaints from the mining
industry. Many of them were located in watershed zones, she
said.
(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Writing by Manolo Serapio
Jr.; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)