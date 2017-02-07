MANILA Feb 7 The Philippines' environment minister said on Tuesday she can release the results of a mining audit that an industry group was seeking, responding to the group's announcement earlier it would file a freedom of information request on the matter.

"They can get whatever they want. No problem at all, just ask for it, go to the office," Environment and Natural Resources Secretary Regina Lopez told Reuters in a text message.

The Chamber of Mines of the Philippines said it would file the request on Tuesday to press the government to release the results of the mining audit, that led to an order to close over half of the country's mines.

