MANILA May 8 Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has appointed former army general and ambassador Roy Cimatu as the new environment minister, the country's agriculture minister said on his Facebook account on Monday.

"Let us put an end to all speculations," Duterte said as he announced the appointment of Cimatu, according to a Facebook post by Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel Pinol, that shows a photo of Cimatu with Duterte and other cabinet officials.

Cimatu will take over from Regina Lopez whose appointment was rejected by the Commission on Appointments last week.

