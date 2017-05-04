MANILA May 4 The second review of Philippine
mines will go ahead despite the removal of Regina Lopez as
environment minister, a finance official said on Thursday.
The review will cover all 41 operating mines including the
26 that Lopez had earlier ordered closed or suspended.
"Definitely it will continue because it's the mandate of the
Mining Industry Coordinating Council to do just that regardless
of who's in the Department of Environment and Natural
Resources," Finance Undersecretary Bayani Agabin said in a
statement.
The Mining Industry Coordinating Council, an inter-agency
panel that includes the finance and environment ministries, is
conducting a review of the mines following criticism from miners
that Lopez's decision was baseless and lacked due process.
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Christian
Schmollinger)