MANILA Jan 11 The Philippines' largest
nickel producer, Nickel Asia Corp, said on Wednesday
it had signed a deal with a Mitsubishi Corp unit to
sell about 800,000 wet metric tonnes (WMT) of saprolite and
limonite ore to China this year.
Nickel Asia, partly owned by Japan's Sumitomo Metal Mining
Co Ltd, said the agreement with Mitsubishi Corporation
(Shanghai) Ltd (SSL) was "a major step forward" in improving its
marketing strategy in China.
"This would enable the company to tap SSL's strong network
and access to market intelligence in China," it said in a
statement.
Nickel Asia has so far sealed deals to sell a total of 8.9
million WMT of saprolite and limonite ore to various customers
this year, including an agreement to supply close to 2 million
WMT to a unit of China's largest listed steelmaker, the Baosteel
Group.
Nickel Asia's total ore shipments last year jumped 25
percent to a record 10.4 million WMT valued at 12.1 billion
Philippine pesos ($275 million), thanks to robust demand by
nickel pig iron producers in China.
Nickel Asia also said it had reached an agreement with key
Japanese buyers Pacific Metals Co Ltd and Sumitomo
Metal to improve pricing of its high and medium grade saprolite
ore.
It said the pricing adjustment, which was made possible by
strong competition from the China market, will help cushion an
expected drop in nickel prices this year.
Shares of Nickel Asia ended the morning session down 0.2
percent in a market that rose 1.7 percent to a new peak.
(Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Michael Urquhart)