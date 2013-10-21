MANILA Oct 21 The Philippines' metals output in
the first half of the year fell 8 percent in value terms from a
year earlier mainly due to a drop in prices, led by nickel, the
government said on Monday.
Metals output in January to June was valued at 45.91 billion
Philippine pesos ($1.07 billion) compared with production worth
49.84 billion pesos in the same period last year, the Mines and
Geosciences Bureau said in a statement.
Nickel accounted for 41 percent of the total output,
followed by gold with 34 percent and copper with 22 percent. The
remaining 3 percent was shared by silver, zinc, chromite and
iron.
The six-month average price of nickel fell 13 percent, gold
was down 7.7 percent and copper dropped 7.5 percent, the mines
bureau said.
The Philippines sits on untapped mineral resources worth an
estimated $850 billion, one of the world's largest, but mining
accounts for just 1 percent of the country's gross domestic
product and investors face hurdles in developing mines.
The Southeast nation ranks third in the world in gold
reserves, fourth in copper and fifth in nickel. It is home to
several major projects from international miners, including
Glencore Xstrata's $5.9 billion Tampakan copper-gold
project.
Miners are wary that legislation now being drafted by Manila
that would increase the government's share of mining revenues
could derail $12 billion worth of mining projects already hit by
policy bottlenecks and a slump in metals prices.
($1 = 43.0750 Philippine pesos)
