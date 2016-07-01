MANILA, July 1 The Philippine government will
order a review of all the existing mines operating in the
Southeast Asian country, its new mining minister said on Friday.
Regina Lopez, a staunch environmentalist, was speaking at a
media briefing after she officially took over the Department of
Environment and Natural Resources.
"Responsible mining means people must not suffer. Any mining
operations should not cause suffering," Lopez said at the
briefing, where videos were aired showing the harm that mining
can do to the environment and people.
"I do want to evaluate if the country is safe from mining."
Lopez' appointment has sent shockwaves across the Philippine
mining sector, with miners bracing for a crackdown on
irresponsible producers.
(Reporting by Enrico dela Cruz; Writing by Manolo Serapio Jr.;
Editing by Ed Davies)