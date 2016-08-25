(Repeats with no changes to text)
* Minister dismisses 'demolition campaign' claim by miners
* Says decisions to suspend mines based on scientific facts
By Manolo Serapio Jr and Enrico Dela Cruz
MANILA, Aug 24 The Philippines could suspend
more mines in a crackdown on environmental abuses that has
halted operations of 10 miners, a minister said on Wednesday,
dismissing a claim by mineral producers the review was a
"demolition campaign" against them.
"Yes," Environment and Natural Resources Secretary Regina
Lopez told Reuters, when asked if there was a risk of more mines
being suspended.
Lopez launched a review of all mines on July 8 and has
suspended 10 so far, eight of them nickel ore producers.
The move, and the risk of more being shuttered in the
world's top nickel ore supplier, has lifted global nickel prices
to a one-year high above $11,000 a tonne.
Philippine miners believe the crackdown is a "demolition
campaign" against them and are seeking to meet with President
Rodrigo Duterte, Benjamin Philip Romualdez, president of the
Chamber of Mines of the Philippines, said earlier on Wednesday.
"What I have seen with the mines that we have suspended is
that the quality of life of the present and future generations
have in fact been jeopardised," Lopez said, citing silt buildup
in rivers and destroyed farmlands around mining sites.
"And any succeeding mines that we will suspend will only be
for that reason," she said.
Lopez reiterated she was not against the mining industry and
was following the rule of law in conducting the review expected
to be completed this month.
"When mines are suspended because rivers are silted,
farmlands are gone and fish ponds have disappeared, that's not a
demolition campaign," she said.
"That's a statement of fact backed by science, by lab
tests."
Lopez, an environmentalist who thinks open-pit mining is
"madness", spoke after a Senate hearing tackling the 2017 budget
of the environment agency.
Her stance on mining is backed by President Duterte who has
previously warned miners to strictly follow tighter
environmental rules or shut down, saying the nation could
survive without a mining industry.
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr. and Enrico dela Cruz; Editing
by David Goodman and Mark Potter)