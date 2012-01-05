MANILA Jan 5 Canada's TVI Pacific Inc
said its Philippine affiliate, TVI Resource Development
(Phils.) Inc, has won a court injunction reversing a local ban
on open-pit mining in a southern province hosting its $60
million copper and zinc mine.
The injunction will allow TVI Resource to continue its
Canatuan mining operations in Zamboanga del Norte, while waiting
for the final court ruling on the legality of the ordinance.
The ordinance imposed late last year would have forced TVI
Resource to close its mine by November 2012.
TVI Pacific, in a statement posted on its website on
Thursday, quoted a portion of the court order as saying "TVI is
entitled to an injunction because it would suffer grave and
irreparable damage and injury if the ordinance would be
implemented."
"This is excellent news for all TVI stakeholders," TVI
Pacific president and chief executive officer Cliff James said.
"We strongly believe the powers to be assumed by the province
under the ordinance and by the provincial governor of Zamboanga
del Norte are unconstitutional."
He said TVI expects a lengthy process involving court
hearings on the legality of the ordinance, but "will continue to
relentlessly pursue ultimate relief from what we view as an
unconstitutional local legislation."
Zamboanga del Norte Governor Rolando Yebes declined to
comment about the court order.
"My lawyers have informed me about it but I won't issue any
statement until I've seen the court order," he told Reuters.
Edgar Baguio, a provincial legislator who co-authored the
ordinance, told Reuters in November the provincial board had
unanimously approved the ordinance "to protect and conserve the
integrity of the land and water resources of Zamboanga del
Norte."
TVI Resource, which has two off-take agreements with MRI
Trading AG for its copper concentrate and zinc concentrate
output, estimated it would have foregone revenues of $500
million if it was forced to close the Canatuan mine by November
2012.
TVI Resource believed it could extend the mine life by four
to five years more from this year.
The ordinance could also hamper the plan of Philex Mining
Corp, the Philippines' top gold and copper miner owned
by Hong Kong-listed conglomerate First Pacific Co Ltd,
to revive a gold and copper exploration project that has been
suspended since the 1990s in Sibutad town.
A similar ban in South Cotabato, also in the southern
Philippines, has put at risk the $5.9 billion Tampakan
copper-gold project of global miner Xstrata Plc and
Indophil Resources NL.
The bans pose a threat to a mining industry that believes
more money would flow into developing the country's estimated $1
trillion in mineral resources if the government fixes policy
problems.