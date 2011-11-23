MANILA Nov 23 Officials of a southern
Philippine city are questioning the legality of a local law
prohibiting open pit mining in their province, providing support
to a battle waged by the local unit of Canada's TVI Pacific Inc
against the ban.
The legislative council of Dipolog City in Zamboanga del
Norte province on the southern Mindanao island passed a
resolution last week giving the city mayor powers to undertake
"appropriate legal action questioning the validity" of the ban,
according to a copy of the resolution obtained by reporters.
The resolution came just days after TVI Resource Development
(Phils) Inc filed a petition with the local court seeking to
stop the provincial government from implementing the open pit
mining ban.
TVI's $60 million copper and zinc mine in Zamboanga del
Norte continues to operate normally and remains fully supported
by the local community despite the ban, a company spokesman had
said.
The ordinance gives the company one year to close the mine.
TVI Resource has estimated foregone revenues of $500 million
if it would be forced to close the mine by November 2012. It
added it could extend the project's life by 4 to 5 years from
next year.
The city council's resolution says certain provisions of the
ordinance are beyond the powers of provincial officials to enact
and could adversely affect the city's sand and gravel
businesses.
Dipolog officials also questioned the provision authorising
the provincial governor to issue an order stopping or suspending
any mining operations or utilisation of natural resources,
saying the provision usurps the power of the government body
issuing permits for such activities.
A similar ban in South Cotabato, also in southern
Philippines, has put at risk the $5.9 billion Tampakan
copper-gold project of global miner Xstrata Plc and
Indophil Resources NL.
Manila is crafting a new mining policy to address thorny
issues hampering the industry, including how to overrule
provincial bans.
(Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Rosemarie Francisco)