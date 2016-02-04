MANILA Feb 4 Mitsubishi Motors Corp's
Philippines unit plans to locally produce small cars as early as
next year to take advantage of a $600-million government
incentive scheme, the automaker's domestic head said.
Mitsubishi sells the most cars in the Philippines after
Toyota Motor Corp, which has also said it was keen to
take part of the scheme aimed at expanding the local auto
industry.
Mitsubishi Motors Philippines Corp President Yoshiaki Kato
told reporters the company was preparing its application for the
incentive programme, which requires automakers to produce at
least 200,000 vehicles per model over six years to avail of tax
breaks.
"If we want to get volume, smaller models are easy to sell
more," Kato said late on Wednesday. "We will do some additional
investments, but still the number is not finalised."
Production of the small car model could start in 2017 or
2018, Kato added. The company sells the Mirage sub-compact and
Lancer sedans, both imported, in the Philippines.
Vehicle sales in the Philippines rose 23 percent to a record
288,609 units last year, data from the Chamber of Automotive
Manufacturers of the Philippines Inc showed.
Mitsubishi already manufactures the Adventure SUV and L300
van in the Philippines. Its facility, south of the capital, has
an annual capacity of 50,000 units and output was just around
16,000 vehicle last year, company data showed.
Automakers in the Philippines produced a record 92,669
vehicles in the 11 months to November last year, but that is
just a drop in the bucket compared to Thailand's 1.76 million
and Indonesia's 1.03 million, data from the ASEAN Automotive
Federation showed.
(Editing by Miral Fahmy)