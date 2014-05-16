(Corrects figure in lead to billion pesos instead of million
pesos)
MANILA May 16 The private equity arm of
Singaporean sovereign wealth fund GIC has agreed to buy
a minority stake in the hospital unit of Philippine conglomerate
Metro Pacific Investments Corp (MPIC) for 3.7 billion
pesos ($85 million).
MPIC, in a filing to the stock exchange on Friday, said GIC
had agreed to buy 14.4 percent of its unit, Neptune Storika
Holdings Inc.
GIC also subscribed to 6.5 billion pesos worth of
exchangeable bonds which would allow it to raise its stake in
Neptune Storika to nearly 40 percent, the filing added.
Metro Pacific said it will use the bond sale proceeds to
finance its toll road, power and water utilities businesses.
The deal is expected to be completed by the middle of this
year.
Neptune Storika manages eight premier hospitals across the
Philippines, part of Metro Pacific's goal to become the
country's largest operator of private hospitals.
Earlier this month, GIC agreed to extend a 3.4-billion peso
loan, convertible to equity, to the parent of Century Pacific
Food Inc.
($1 = 43.65 Philippine Pesos)
(Reporting by Siegfrid Alegado; Editing by Miral Fahmy)