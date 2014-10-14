MANILA Oct 14 Seasonal rains are set to disrupt
nickel mining in the Philippines for the next four months or so,
crimping exports to top buyer China and stoking a shortfall in
the global supply of ore.
Miners in the Philippines say they will be able to fulfil
their 2014 contracts as they have factored in the impact of the
annual monsoon.
But, with a ban on raw metal shipments by former top
exporter Indonesia, the seasonal decline in the Philippines'
output could force China's vast stainless steel industry to run
down its stocks of nickel ore, reigniting a rally in nickel
prices.
Most producers in the Philippines' main nickel mining region
of Caraga are expected to close operations as normal from
October or November until early next year in anticipation of
heavy rains.
The Philippines has emerged as the top supplier to China's
producers of nickel pig iron, a key ingredient in stainless
steel.
"They (China NPI makers) are definitely going to be caught
short," said Daniel Hynes, analyst at ANZ in Sydney.
"Obviously they'll just have to dig into their inventory to
meet demand in the shorter term or look at importing some
ferronickel from various sources."
Nickel laterite ore is found mostly in Indonesia, the
Philippines and New Caledonia, and has been increasingly
manufactured into NPI by stainless steel mills as a cut price
alternative to refined nickel.
Those firms have blended lower grade ore from the
Philippines with their remaining Indonesian stocks to stretch
them out, although analysts say stockpiles may be depleted early
next year.
Expectations that China's stainless steel mills would run
out of ore after Indonesia's ban helped benchmark nickel prices
surge more than 50 percent by May. They have since cut gains to
around 20 percent for the year, standing at around $16,550 a
tonne.
"The Philippines has been exporting record volumes of nickel
ore," said Ivan Szpakowski, a Hong Kong-based commodities
strategist for Citi.
"Now you're entering the monsoon season, exports should be
falling off dramatically in the following weeks. Nickel pig iron
producers will be running through these inventories."
China's imports of nickel ore from the Philippines jumped 26
percent from January to August.
"If producers decide to hoard the inventories, you could see
nickel prices spike before the end of the year," Szpakowski
added.
Citi expects nickel to outperform prices for other metals,
hitting $26,000 a tonne in 12 months.
HEAVY RAIN
Mines in the Philippines' southern Caraga region are bracing
for heavy rains in the next four months, the country's Mines and
Geosciences Bureau (MGB) said, including three operated by top
producer and exporter Nickel Asia Corp.
MGB data shows there are at least a dozen nickel mines in
Caraga, and 10 of them had no output in the first quarter of
this year. The country has a total of 27 nickel mines.
Miners stressed that they had factored in the rainy season
when setting production targets earlier in the year.
"Our mines in Surigao (in Caraga) adjust their schedules for
the rainy season and make sure they've met their targets before
the rains ... require them to go into maintenance mode," said
Nickel Asia Spokesman Jose Bayani Baylon.
Nickel Asia expects to ship 17 million wet metric tonnes
(WMT) this year, up 21 percent from last year. The company on
Monday said its four operating mines sold a total of 14.26
million WMT in January to September, up 38 percent from a year
earlier.
Unlisted Carrascal Nickel Corp, another Philippine ore
supplier, confirmed it would halt production from this month and
resume operations by March next year.
(Reporting by Erik dela Cruz in Manila and Melanie Burton in
Sydney; Editing by Joseph Radford)